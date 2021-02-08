Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a bunch of pictures from Karan Johar's party to celebrate the fourth birthday of his kids--daughter Roohi and son Yash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the colourful pictures.

Karan had shared a picture with Kareena and written: "Pop!!! And ready to Pop!!!" The picture showed a heavily pregnant Kareena seated on a chair with Karan standing behind her.

Sharing a picture with Kareena from the bash, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sunshine girl @KareenaKapoorKhan." The picture showed the two ladies posing for a selfie. Neha shared a picture with Karan and wrote: "Birthday daddy."

Check out Kareenas pictures from the bash here.





Kareena shared a picture with her cousin Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and wrote, "Love my family" and "sisters" on the picture.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan with Yash and Roohi and had written: "Happy birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you both."

Neha Dhupia also shared a bunch of pictures.





Neha, too, had shared a picture of her daughter Mehr with Yash and Roohi and had said: "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Karan, meanwhile, had shared yet another cute video of his kids on their birthday and had written: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."

