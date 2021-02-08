Inside Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor shares fresh pics with 'pop' Karan Johar. See here
- Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a bunch of pictures from Karan Johar's party to celebrate the fourth birthday of his kids--daughter Roohi and son Yash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the colourful pictures.
Karan had shared a picture with Kareena and written: "Pop!!! And ready to Pop!!!" The picture showed a heavily pregnant Kareena seated on a chair with Karan standing behind her.
Sharing a picture with Kareena from the bash, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sunshine girl @KareenaKapoorKhan." The picture showed the two ladies posing for a selfie. Neha shared a picture with Karan and wrote: "Birthday daddy."
Kareena shared a picture with her cousin Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and wrote, "Love my family" and "sisters" on the picture.
Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan with Yash and Roohi and had written: "Happy birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you both."
Neha, too, had shared a picture of her daughter Mehr with Yash and Roohi and had said: "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
Karan, meanwhile, had shared yet another cute video of his kids on their birthday and had written: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash
- Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl
- Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa
- During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol’s ‘Covid thoughts’ contain expert relationship advice. See here
- Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya reveals what goes on behind the scenes of dance videos, watch bloopers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox