IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput posthumously honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput posthumously honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021, has honoured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Critic's Best Actor accolade in the award ceremony held on Saturday.

Sushant, who began his acting career in 2008 with the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, became a household name when he grabbed the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. Soon after, he left the television industry to test his coin in the Hindi film industry.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, and with that, the actor bagged many roles to entertain his fans and audience with his performances.

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the award and wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to Late @sushantsinghrajput for winning the Critic's Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. We miss you!"


The actor, who died apartment on June 14, was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The will was a posthumous release, directed by Rajput's close friend Mukesh Chhabra. It was adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and also featured actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The film was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it was not possible due to the coronavirus crisis. It was later released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar and streamed for free to commemorate the last movie of Sushant.

Also read: Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15: 'Everyone can audition and you get to vote'

An investigation by Mumbai Police had considered it an instance of suicide. The family of Sushant, including his father and sisters, had challenged the same and had documented an FIR in a Patna court against his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide and siphoning his assets.

Three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - had examined the case from different angles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput dadasaheb phalke international film festival

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
READ FULL STORY
Sandeep Nahar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sandeep Nahar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
bollywood

Sandeep Nahar was 'shocked' at Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Suchitra Pillai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker supports Kangana against politician, adds 'you made it worse'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker disapproved of a politician's use of derogatory language for Kangana Ranaut. However, she added that with her reaction, Kangana had made the situation even worse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
bollywood

Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff was playing football on Sunday when he got injured. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was seen caring for him, by his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
bollywood

Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP