Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty opens up about marriage: 'I don't think being someone's wife...'

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, who is rumoured to be dating entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, has opened up about her thoughts on marriage and whether she is ready to tie the knot; she also asked why people want to get married. Rhea said that most of her female friends got married and raised children in their 40s. Rhea was previously in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in 2020. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty rides pillion on rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath's bike) Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 in a drugs-related case.

Rhea on marriage

Rhea said, "First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai (Why do you want)?' Why do you want to get married?... Why should this be a pressure on you only? Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock. Great, you can freeze your eggs. That is also a bit torturous, but please do it because it's available. Most of my girlfriends either got married in their 40s or got pregnant in their 40s and had children in their 40s. Majority of them did it then."

Rhea thinks women marrying in 30s-40s are ‘winning’

"I already have a bunch of friends who did it in their 20s and 30s. When I weigh the two, that side's winning (who got married in their late 30s and 40s). In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32 and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to a lot of things in my professional life...I don't want to go to a court of law for one more thing. Waha se yeh bhi permission loon k kisse pyaar karna hai (Do I take permission from there on whom to get get married)? I go for my passport, I don't want to go for this. If you are in that place in your life where you're thriving, I don't think a man or being someone's wife is going to fulfil it."

Rhea's relationships

Recently, Rhea was seen riding a pillion on Nikhil Kamath's bike in Mumbai. After Sushant's death, Rhea was subjected to intense media scrutiny. She was arrested in September 2020 in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant’s death. She was granted bail in October 2020. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.