IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee offers advice on how to tackle trolls: 'Let them gossip about you'
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee offers advice on how to tackle trolls: 'Let them gossip about you'

  • Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, has shared a post about dealing with haters online. Renee took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a quote about not giving trolls the time of day.

The post read, "Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problem. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of truth. Just keep on shining like you do.”

Renee Sens Instagram story.
Renee Sens Instagram story.

Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi. It was released mere months after Sushmita made her acting comeback with the series Aarya. Renee was adopted by Sushmita in 2000. She has a sister, Alisah.

In an Ask Me Anything session earlier this year, she was asked if she was aware of her biological mother's identity. A person asked, "Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know." Replying to it, Renee wrote, "I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets."

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Renee spoke about the advice Sushmita gave her about staying grounded despite her privileges. “Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I’m doing it step-by-step. If it’s easy, would I have valued it enough? I don’t think so. I’m aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that ‘No one can tell you, you’re less than anybody and you don’t make anybody feel like that’. I want to be self made. I’ll approach directors, show Suttabaazi and request them to consider me for their projects," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
renee sen sushmita sen

Related Stories

Renee Sen has once again talked about her immense love for her mother, Sushmita Sen.
Renee Sen has once again talked about her immense love for her mother, Sushmita Sen.
bollywood

Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita's heart when asked about her 'real' mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. One of the question asked was about her biological mother. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
bollywood

Renee Sen isn’t running away from her surname: I’ll never take it for granted or allow anyone to do that

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renee Sen is aware of the privileges that comes with her name, but she isn’t taking any pressure or else she won’t be able to function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
bollywood

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The actor talks about her transformation, losing 18 kilos in the last 18 months; says “People are noticing a shift in my energy and vibe other than my weight. I was okay with my weight, and people would give me compliments for my voluptuous looks.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
bollywood

Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Natasha Dalal was spotted out at lunch with her brother-in-law Rohit and his wife Janhvi Dhawan. Also seen was Gauri Khan in a power outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
bollywood

Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Sonu Sood was asked by a fan to sponsor his wedding, and the actor responded in a witty manner to his request.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
bollywood

When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has once talked about Aishwarya Rai, saying that she was like a daughter to him, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
bollywood

Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
bollywood

Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The Big Bull teaser shows Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who left Dalal Street shook to its core. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected 1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared a new post dedicated to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Saba has posted about how her brother has been her pillar of strength.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP