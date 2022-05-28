Sushmita Sen shares new gym photo, leaves fans impressed with her toned biceps: ‘I got muscles’

Sushmita Sen goes hard in the gym with strength workouts, which have carved her some impressive muscles. The actor gives her social media followers regular updates on her workout routines, and also shares motivational quotes from time to time. In a new gym photo shared on Friday, Sushmita flaunted her toned muscles, and fans appreciated her fitness. Read more: Sushmita Sen raised her two daughters despite being alone, says Charu Asopa

"Look Teacher @shivohamofficial I got muscles!!! Teacher says, hmmmmmm, it’s all right!!! Yet, I love the proud smile in his eyes!!! #workinprogress. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," Sushmita captioned her Instagram photo. Fans took to the comment section of Sushmita’s post to show their support. “Wow Sushmita, keep it up,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Addicted to getting stronger, you are really a hard-worker, just believe in yourself and make yourself proud.” One Instagram user also called her "a role model” in the comments.

Sushmita, who has worked her way through a back injury and an autoimmune disease, keeps working on her fitness and wellness. She makes sure to share her journey on Instagram. You may have seen photos and video of her trying yoga poses that require balance and focus. The actor believes in putting all her efforts into achieving what she wants. “What a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts,” she shared in one of her Instagram posts.

Earlier in May, Sushmita celebrated the 28th anniversary of her being crowned Miss Universe 1994. She marked the special occasion with her daughter Renne and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor shared a photo on Instagram, where she is seen with Renee, Rohman, and others. Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.”

Sushmita Sen recently featured in the second season of her thriller series Aarya. The Disney+ Hotstar web series directed by Ram Madhvani marked her debut in the OTT space.

