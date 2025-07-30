Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shuts down troll accusing him of ‘living as Miss Universe’s shadow'

Rohman Shawl recently celebrated seven years of knowing Sushmita Sen with a heartfelt Instagram post that stirred curiosity about their current relationship status. Amid the speculation, Rohman responded gracefully to a troll who accused him of living in Sushmita’s shadow. Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacts to troll accusing him of 'living under Sushmita's shadow'.

Rohman Shawl responds to troll

One Instagram user commented on Rohman’s “7th anniversary” post and wrote, “Friend-zoned you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually you can do more than living just as a shadow of Ms Universe!”

Without losing his composure, Rohman responded, “Being associated with someone remarkable doesn't diminish me; it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside. And my love, galaxies don't cast shadows—they shine together!! Much love.”

On Monday, Rohman shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding Sushmita close. Alongside the picture, he penned a heartfelt note to mark their seventh anniversary of knowing each other. He reflected on how some relationships evolve beyond labels yet retain deep meaning.

Recalling special memories, he shared that while he once taught Sushmita how to play chess, she now beats him effortlessly. In turn, she taught him to swim—both literally and emotionally—helping him overcome his fears. He also fondly mentioned her role in giving him some of the best haircuts.

He wrote, “We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels. Not lovers, not strangers—something softer, rarer! You were once my safe place and somehow, still are! Grateful for the love we had and the quiet friendship that remained @sushmitasen47.”

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s relationship

Rohman and Sushmita first connected in 2018 when he messaged her on Instagram, and the two began dating shortly after. Their relationship lasted around three years, ending in December 2021. Sushmita publicly confirmed that, although they had broken up, they remained close friends.

Even after their separation, they continue to be spotted together at public events and spend time with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah.