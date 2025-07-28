Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl creates more confusion on their relationship status with ‘7th anniversary post’

Are Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen back together? On Monday, Rohman took to his Instagram account to share a post celebrating their seventh anniversary of knowing each other. Rohman noted that their bond has ‘outlived labels’ and that they are ‘not lovers’. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for a few years before parting ways.

What Rohman wrote

Sharing a black-and-white picture of them together, where Rohman held Sushmita close, he left a long note in the caption. The note began, “Seven years today. Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning!! I taught you chess; you now beat me without mercy. You taught me to swim; you dragged a water-phobic soul into the deep end(emotionally and literally). And how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts?”

‘We found a bond that outlived labels’

He continued, “We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels. Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer !!! You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!! Grateful for the love we had & the quiet friendship that stayed @sushmitasen47.”

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Are they back together? This is such a beautiful post. God bless.” A second fan said, “Beautifully put. This is love in its purest form.” A comment read, “In this world where people cant stop blaming and defaming ex partner you have shown a new positive outlook and perspective! God Bless!”

For the unversed, Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened. He also bonded with her family, and often featured in her Instagram posts featuring her daughters, Alisah and Renee. In December 2021, she had announced her separation from him through a social media post.

Sushmita was last seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023), a biographical drama series directed by Ravi Jadhav. It starred Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.