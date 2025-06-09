Rajeev Sen slams haters claiming he lives off sister Sushmita Sen’s money: ‘Don’t need to be SRK to prove my success’

Rajeev expressed that he exists in this world because of his family and wanted to respond to the frequent criticisms he receives. He spoke about the negative comments on his posts, accusing him of depending on his sister financially, living in his mother’s home, and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle thanks to his parents. He clarified that he does not need to be a superstar to prove his worth or success.

Rajeev Sen on claims of living off Sushmita Sen's money

Discussing his business ventures, Rajeev said, "I have had a successful jewellery business for a long time. Yes, I am fortunate that a lot of it was given to me because it was my company, it was my parents’ company. A lot of it was handed to me on a plate, but even in that scenario, I had to prove myself—that I can sell jewellery. Acting or production, YouTube just happened recently. This is just a passion project that I can afford to give time to because I have other ventures. I am a successful investor. I have earned a lot of money on my own and I am very proud of that fact."

Rajeev stated that if his mother ever asked him to leave the house, he would do so and be on the street. While he acknowledged that the assets he personally owns belong to him, he made it clear that he would never claim to have earned the house through his own hard work, emphasising that it belongs to his mother and is the result of her efforts.

Rajeev Sen slams his haters

He further slammed his critics, saying, “You people don’t even have the worth of ₹10. And even if—just assume for a moment—that I’m living a luxurious life, that my mum is signing cheques for me every month, my dad is giving me money, my sister is giving me cheques and telling me to enjoy life—even if that’s true, what’s your problem? If I’m a content creator, then enjoy my vlogs. If I’m showing my house or something lavish, am I taking money from your pocket? No, right? So please! It doesn’t matter to me what you think. My small circle of friends is my family—my parents, close friends, and the people who genuinely love me. They are the ones who matter the most. I don’t need to be a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to prove that I am successful.”

In the same vlog, Rajeev also addressed questions about his personal life, revealing whether he provides financial support for his daughter Ziana and wife Charu Asopa. He further questioned Charu’s decision to move to Bikaner with their daughter, leaving Mumbai, and stated that she would eventually return to the city.