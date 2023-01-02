Sussanne Khan rings in New Year with boyfriend Asrlan Goni, shares pics from their Goa vacation; fans call them 'cute'

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni on Monday. Both of them jetted off to welcome the new year in Goa. They were also accompanied by their friends. Sussanne posted a video with her boyfriend in different poses from their vacation. Fans called them ‘cute.’ Sussanne also shared a happy picture with her boyfriend on social media handle. Both of them were all smiles in the photo. (Also read: Inside Shahid Kapoor's new year holiday with wife Mira Rajput filled with poolside and sunset pics)

In the video, Sussanne wore a black sleeveless top with denim slit skirt. Her boyfriend Arslan opted for green shirt with green leaves print on it, which gave perfect Goa vibes to his fans. He accessorised his look with beige pants and dark sunglasses. In one of the pictures, Sussanne took a selfie with Arslan in an indoor location. The clip also gave a glimpse of Sussanne sitting on a sofa while posing for the camera. In another picture, Arslan relaxed as he opened his arms while resting on a sofa. In other picture, Arslan took the selfie and Sussanne struck a candid pose.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “2.1.2023 Heyy..! New beginnings with all our smiles and love (lip, blue butterfly and evil eye emojis).” Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey commented, “Happy new year (two red heart emojis).” Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Love you both (four red heart emojis).” For her comment, Arslan dropped hug and kiss emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Sussanne and Arslan's fans wrote, “Cuties @suzkr @arslangoni.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful couple.” Other fan wrote, “Cute.” “Happy new year beautiful”, added another person. “Gorgeous," wrote other one. Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Arslan shared a group picture featuring girlfriend Sussanne, Muizz Khan, Saltanat Goni and Uday Singh Gauri, and wrote, “Final Goa picture.” Sussanne also shared a happy picture with Arslan and dropped strawberry and red heart emojis.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni shared pictures from their Goa vacation via Instagram Stories.

Sussanne was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got divorced in 2014 and are raising their two sons-- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for almost two years now. In December, Sussanne dedicated a heartfelt post for her boyfriend's birthday. Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad and made their relationship official a few months ago.

