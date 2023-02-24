As Vivek Agnihotri calls journo 'puncture repairer, jihadi', Swara Bhasker calls him out: 'Vile, bigoted'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and journalist Mohammed Zubair have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter. After Zubair ‘fact-checked’ Vivek's tweet about winning the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke award', Vivek has been attacking him on Twitter, calling him everything from puncture repairer to ‘jihadi’. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri on getting security with tax payers money: 'It is used to combat terrorism, if that stops...')

On Friday, Swara Bhaskar got into the mix as well. She took to Twitter to tweet about Vivek's ‘bigoted’ behaviour. “Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted and majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening,” she wrote in her tweet.

Swara Bhaskar's tweet.

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files won an award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. As the filmmaker celebrated the win, Zubair wrote in a tweet that Vivek's film had not won the real and prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award but another that sounds like it. Vivek got annoyed and wrote back, “Fact checking is the biggest extortion mafia today. Controlled by crazy, lunatic terror organisation.” When Zubair shared screenshots of the Dadasaheb Phalke award confusion, Vivek wrote, “I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. Every jihadi will have his day and your time is just around the corner.”

Zubair wrote back, “Words like ‘Jihadi’ or ‘Puncture wala’ against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It's now openly being used by Verified trolls like.” Vivek wrote, “Instead of metaphors, I should call you exactly what you are: Genocide denier, terror supporter, perpetrator of women harassment (Nupur Sharma) instigator of #SarTanSeJuda (Kanhaiya Lal) & anti-truth pimp of Hindu’s enemies. Prepare yourself for qayamat when it comes. The end.”

Zubair and Agnihotri's conversation.

Swara and Vivek also feuded during the release of Padmaavat (2018), when Swara wrote an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali criticising his film and Vivek called her a 'fake feminist'.

When not sharing his political opinions on Twitter, Vivek works on his next release, The Vaccine War.

