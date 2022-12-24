Vivek Agnihotri on getting security with tax payers money: 'It is used to combat terrorism, if that stops...'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri made headlines on Friday when he shared a video of him walking around the street while being surrounded with several security officials. Many of his followers expressed their disappointment over the same citing the ‘wastage’ of their tax money. He has now said that the same tax money is used to combat terrorism and if that is abolished, he can live freely. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri spotted with Y-category security cover, people say 'oh my tax money')

Vivek Agnihotri replied to a Twitter user who said, “Shocking to see how much of tax payers’ money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you.” He shared a picture of a heavily guarded street in Kashmir and wrote, “Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir.”

Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir https://t.co/crBcPhJdnY pic.twitter.com/LSHXq53DAu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 24, 2022

On Friday, he had shared a video of him going on a walk around the city. He wrote along with it on Twitter, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa.”

The tweet received comments like “Oh my tax money” and “What a waste of taxpayer's money!” A comment also read, "Humare tax ke paise se security le rahe hain, apni movie tax free karke (He is getting security cover from our tax money after his movie The Kashmir Files was made tax free).”

Vivek is now a well known name after the success of his film The Kashmir Files. The film is among the highest grossing Bollywood films this year with collections of over ₹300 crore. It is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli star in the film.

Vivek is currently shooting for his next, The Vaccine War. The film went on the floors earlier this month. It will hit theatres in 11 languages on the occasion of Independence Day next year. It will revolve around the coronavirus vaccine in India.

