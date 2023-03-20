Swara Bhasker looks regal in lehenga by Pakistani designer at her wedding reception. See pics

After her vidai post the multiple-day celebrations in Delhi, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had yet another wedding reception hosted by his family on Sunday. It mostly had his friends in attendance. Swara decked up in a beige lehenga by a Pakistani designer and stole the attention with a big nose ring and matha patti. Fahad joined her in a golden kurta paired with a white sherwani and white and golden dupatta. Also read: Swara Bhasker cries during vidai, her father says 'emotionally charged moment even for a khadus dad' Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had another wedding reception on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party leader Suhaib Ansari shared a few pictures from the wedding reception on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations, Fahad bhai and Swara Ji. Wishing you a blessed and happy life ahead.” The newlyweds are seen seated on a beige sofa, posing for group photos with the guests.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad with guests.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad during the reception.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Swara also shared a glimpse from her photoshoot in the beige lehenga. She wrote along with it, “A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible!”

Swara Bhasker gave a better look at her lehenga on her Instagram Stories.

Swara had a registered wedding with Fahad, the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing – Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. They celebrated it with a multiple functions which had ceremonies from both their respective religions. Recently, a video from Swara's vidai was shared by one of her friends. Her father called it a “poignant moment” and wrote on Twitter, "... as the Swara Bhasker wedding reached closure. Yes... the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus (rude)' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara.”

Last week, Swara and Fahad had a wedding reception which had all from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, SP member and actor Jaya Bachchan, Congress leader Sashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also sent the couple a letter, congratulating them on their wedding.

Swara and Fahad had met during a rally. Swara will next be seen in a film, titled Mrs Falani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON