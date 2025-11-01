Swara Bhasker says Aditya Chopra dismissed her request for role in Salman Khan's Sultan: ‘Joh bhi kiya, cheen ke liya’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker recently opened up about asking for work without any hesitation. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Swara revealed that she had once texted filmmaker Aditya Chopra, requesting a role opposite Salman Khan in one of his films. However, the filmmaker politely turned her down. Aditya Chopra rejected Swara Bhasker for Salman Khan's Sultan.

Swara Bhasker on Aditya Chopra rejecting her

Swara revealed asking for role in Sultan and recalled, “I said, ‘I think, sir, aapko mujhe cast karna chahiye, main bahut acchi pehelwan banungi.' He replied, ‘Nahi, mujhe aisa nahi lagta, Swara ( I said 'I think, sir, you should cast me; I would make a very good wrestler.' He said, No, I don’t think so, Swara.') I said, ‘Okay, theek hai.’ (Okay, that’s fine).' Look, if we maintain too much lihaaz-vihaj (formality and restraint), we won’t get work. We are outsiders, right? I didn’t have anyone who could call and recommend me. Maine jo bhi kiya hai, maine cheen-cheen ke liya hai, ya apne dum pe — jaise bhi mila mujhe (Whatever I’ve achieved, I’ve taken it by fighting for it or earned it on my own — however it came my way).”

Swara further added, “I’m very polite in every other aspect of my life, but kaam maangne mein mujhe kabhi sharam nahi aayi kisi se (I’ve never felt ashamed to ask anyone for work). I think that’s completely fine — I should ask for it. I may not enjoy doing it, but I still do, because I believe one shouldn’t have that hesitation. I always say, ‘I’d love to work with you. Please cast me, consider kar lijiye.’ (Please consider me) But ever since I became pregnant, I haven’t asked anyone for work.”

While Swara didn't work with Salman in Sultan, she essayed the role of her sister in 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

About Sultan

The 2016 sports drama film, written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, alongside Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in pivotal parts.

The story follows Sultan Ali Khan, a pehlwani wrestler and former world champion whose professional success strains his personal life. The film was a massive box office hit, collecting ₹607.84 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹80 crore.

About Swara Bhasker’s recent work

Swara is currently a participant in the reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga, along with her husband Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show tests the bond and compatibility of celebrity couples through a series of engaging tasks and challenges. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar.