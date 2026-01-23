Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha's film Assi's hightest-paid crew member is not an actor or the director. Check out who it is

Just three days ago, a mysterious film titled Assi was announced on social media. The poster, which did not mention either the director or the cast, sparked widespread curiosity. Now, with the release of the film’s motion poster, it is clear that the project is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. However, neither Anubhav nor Taapsee is the highest-paid crew member on the film. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Assi's motion poster.

Motion poster of Taapsee Pannu's film, Assi On Friday, the makers of Assi shared an intriguing motion poster. It shows a girl running away from a group of three boys, alongside Taapsee Pannu dressed as a lawyer with her face covered in blood. The text on the poster reads, “Assi. Uss raat woh ghar nahi pahunchi (that night she didn’t reach home).” This was followed by the announcement of the film’s full cast, which includes Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah and others in key roles.