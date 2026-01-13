Taapsee Pannu criticises PR game in film industry, says it has gone to ‘some other level’: 'You're paying to push…'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has criticised the "PR game" prevalent inside the Hindi film industry, adding that it "has gone to some other level." Speaking with Times Now News, Taapsee also said that people are "paying to push someone else down" and questioned if a person's success depends upon "someone else's failure." Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein.

Taapsee Pannu slams PR game in film industry Taapsee opened up about the "PR game" and how things have changed. "I was too busy doing my own things. But last 1.5-2 years se I have slowed down things and it has also been a conscious effort. I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to, I mean push yourself. Which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down," she said.

Taapsee on how she thinks the 'game' has changed "Since when did your success depend upon someone else's failure? People have started creating a new facade of their personalities because they need relevance. I am not okay with just me being there in a hit film, I also need to have a very strong voice even if it is not yours. But you have to create a voice. And that voice that you are trying to create beyond films is not matching with the work you are doing. So that discrepancy. You are saying beyond your films but your work is saying something else," she added. She talked about spending money on herself and her close ones instead of "planting articles."

About Taapsee's films Taapsee made her debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. She made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2012. So far, she has starred in several films, such as Baby, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Badla, Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Dobaaraa and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, among others.

She was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. Fans will see Taapsee in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija. Gandhari, which is backed by Kanika Dhillon's Katha Pictures, is set to premiere on Netflix.