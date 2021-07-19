Taapsee Pannu: I will be equally biased if I give work only to outsiders

Taapsee Pannu has said that her new production house, Outsiders Films, was not formed with the purpose of 'tackling nepotism'. Taapsee was most recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, which received mixed reviews.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu opened up on how she plans to chose films and the talent involved.

Asked if her new production house would be a platform for outsiders in the film industry, Taapsee Pannu said, "I never claimed that I will give work to outsiders. I did not say that. I said 'I need to give back to people who made me who I am today - the industry and audience.' I have always taken this tag of 'outsider' with pride. I genuinely feel the outsider’s view is better. I think I have been able to pull of the kind of films I did because I had a regular ‘outsider' life till now. I take that as a compliment."





She added, "If I start thinking that I will only give work to outsiders, then I will be like those people who give work only to star kids. I will be equally biased, and it won't be fair. I will give opportunity to someone who genuinely deserves the work, regardless of the background. I do not think that it is fair. Outsiders Films was not made to to tackle nepotism. Then you become the other extreme."

Taapsee's recent outing, Haseen Dillruba, was directed by Vinil Mathew. The murder mystery also features actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

