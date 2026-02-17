Taapsee Pannu says small films may soon be off OTT too: 'They don't pick ones that don’t do well in theatres' |Exclusive
Taapsee Pannu talks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat about her next, Assi, as well as the business of cinema post-pandemic.
Taapsee Pannu is one of the rare female stars in Bollywood to have led films that are in the 100 crore club. The list of female-led Indian films to cross ₹100 crore globally is short, and the stars who have led them are even fewer. That makes Tapsee an actor of a rare breed. However, the actor admits that the landscape of theatrical releases has changed since the pandemic. Ahead of the release of her next film, Assi, Taapsee chats with Hindustan for a rare conversation on films, the business, the craft, and more.
Taapsee on independent films
Assi is the story of a rape survivor (played by Kani Kusruti) and her lawyer (Tapsee). The film aims to fight the notion that small films that deal with issues are not meant for the theatres. Taapsee argues, “Yes, things have changed since the pandemic. Let’s face the reality. But change is the only constant. It is a situation where this kind of cinema is finding it tough right now. We really are hanging on a hope.”
The actor says that today, the audience lets go of many films in theatre as they feel they’d rather catch it at home when it releases on OTT. However, she says that if this continues, many such films may not even make it to streaming. “It’s not just about whether we should watch it in theatre or not, but also about OTT’s mandates being where you don’t want to pick up a film that doesn’t do well in theatres. The audience doesn’t know this reality because they think, ‘We’ll watch it!’ But you won’t get it on OTT also very soon. So, I hope they get to know this, and they still value this kind of cinema. I hope they change things again, since they have done so before. They can do it again,” she says.
‘Now audience is quoting box office figures’
In the last decade, the conversations around films and how they are perceived have changed. “Now the audience is quoting box office figures,” laughs Taapsee. But the actor says the trend of using box office collections as a metric of a film’s quality is a flawed one as not many people outside the business understand box office returns. “People don’t know the basic concept of ROI of a film, return on investment. The ROI for this film (Assi), if it does well, is huge, in comparison to other films that you call big films. And also, they don’t understand the math of screens and shows. They assume that if his/her previous film opened to ₹15 crore, this one should do the same. That’s not how it works. Every film has a certain screen count, which depends on the genre rather than the actor. So if your previous film released in 2000 screens and this one on 500, the collections will be lower,” explains Taapsee.
About Assi
Assi, Taapsee’s next, is directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Gaurav Solanki. Apart from Taapsee and Kani, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa, along with cameos by Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta. Produced by T-Series, the film releases in theatres on 20 February.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.