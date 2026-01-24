Taapsee Pannu says Baby released when ‘spy films weren't Friday trend’; internet thinks it's about Dhurandhar

Taapsee took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to re-share a video shared by T-Series. “11 years of thrilling action, patriotism, and unforgettable performances!” wrote T-Series, posting clips from the film, including that of Taapsee. Resharing it, the actor wrote, “11 years…. When the spy films weren’t the every Friday trend. So proud to be a small part of this film tha ages like a fine wine.”

On the 11th anniversary of Neeraj Panday’s spy thriller Baby’s release, Taapsee Pannu took to social media to celebrate the occasion. However, when she pointed out how the film’s team made it before spy films were a ‘trend’, the internet assumed that she was talking about Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar or the YRF spy universe.

Baby starred Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee, Kay Kay Menon, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Madhurima Tuli and Rasheed Naz. Released in 2015, the film is named after a fictional elite team of the Indian Intelligence system. Taapsee played an undercover agent named Shabana Khan, who received her own spin-off film in 2017, Naam Shabana.

Internet thinks she is ‘salty’ over Dhurandhar The internet, however, took Taapsee’s comment as her shading Dhurandhar or the YRF spy universe. “your 2 rs fame starts and ends here :)” wrote an X user. Another wrote, “When you cannot praise your own work without being salty and jealous of others’ success tells a lot about your mental state & upbringing as a human being. The film aged like fine wine, unfortunately you didn’t.”

One wondered, “Is she referring to Dhurandhar.” While another assumed, “It seems you are having a problem with the trending spy film #Dhurandhar.” An X user even wrote, “The success of Dhurandhar has made people salty.” However, some thought her comment was about the YRF spyverse, with one X user writing, “She is talking about YRF universe.”

Last seen in the 2024 film Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee will soon star in Assi, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Gandhari. Assi will be released in theatres on February 20. Dhurandhar 2 is hitting screens on March 19.