Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh joke Farah Khan ‘logon ko bhi paka rahi hai’ with cooking vlogs; check out her reaction

The promo shows Akshay calculating Sajid Khan’s hospital bill after he recently fractured his foot in an accident and underwent surgery. The total cost comes to ₹20 lakh, and Akshay jokes that he wants Sajid to win at least ₹20 lakh on Wheel of Fortune. Sajid quips, “If I don't earn, then there will be a problem because hospital people are looking for me outside the Film City.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to return as host with the upcoming reality game show Wheel of Fortune. A newly released promo shows Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh appearing on the show, where they are seen poking fun at Farah Khan’s popular cooking vlogs. Farah has now reacted to the playful jibe, adding another layer of fun to the moment.

The trio were clearly referring to Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs, in which she visits celebrities’ homes, prepares a dish and chats candidly with them. Reacting to the promo, Farah reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I have only one word, Kameeenonnn!” while tagging Akshay, Riteish and Sajid.

Akshay then adds in his signature humour, “Mujhe pata hai tere pass ek behan bhi hai jo paise bahut kamati hai (I know you have a sister too who earns a lot of money).” Riteish continues, “Logon ke ghar mein jaa jaake kama rahi hai (She is going from house to house to earn money).” Sajid adds, “Khaana paka paka ke (by cooking food).” Riteish then concludes, “Khana bhi paka rahi hai aur logon ko bhi paka rahi hai (She’s not only cooking food, she’s also driving people crazy).”

In a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Farah revealed that she has earned more from vlogging in just one and a half years than she did throughout her entire filmmaking career. Although she did not disclose her exact earnings, she shared that their YouTube income helped her cook Dilip become debt-free.