Akshay Kumar shares wife Twinkle Khanna's secret trick to show she's angry with him: ‘Meri side ka bed geela hota hai’

The promo opens with Akshay asking Riteish, “Teri shaadi ko kitne saal hue hai? (For how many years have you been married?)." In response, Riteish reveals that he dated Genelia for 10 years and has been married for 14 years. Akshay then adds that he has been married for 25 years and offers free advice on learning to say sorry to one’s wife. Genelia jokes, “He (Riteish) is Sorry Deshmukh.”

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to return to television as the host of the brand-new reality show The Wheel of Fortune. The opening episode promises plenty of entertainment, with Riteish Deshmukh , Genelia Deshmukh and Shreyas Talpade appearing as special guests for a fun-filled game. In the newly released promo, Akshay also makes a candid revelation about his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, sharing one of her habits when she is upset with him.

Akshay then made a candid revelation about Twinkle, saying, "Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai mujhe pata hai kab pata chalta hai? Jab main sone jaata hoon. Kyunki jab main sone jaata hoon, meri side ka jo bistar hai voh geela hota hai. Uspe paane fer diya hota hai (My wife is different. When my wife gets angry with me, do you know when I realise it? When I go to sleep. Because when I go to sleep, my side of the bed is wet, she has poured water on it)." This revelation left Riteish and Genelia in splits.

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, in a private wedding ceremony attended only by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their son Aarav in 2002 and their daughter Nitara in 2012. They often share goofy pictures and videos on social media, offering a glimpse into their warm chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s new reality show The Wheel of Fortune is all set to premiere on January 27 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Apart from this, Akshay has Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline, slated to release on May 15, 2026. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. He also has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan lined up.