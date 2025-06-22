‘Housefull 5 banake ye attitude?’: Riteish Deshmukh breaks internet's heart with rude behaviour towards young fan

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been counted among Bollywood's most-loved couples for decades now. They have been praised for their sweet love story, funny couple videos and humble, down-to-earth attitude. So, it was quite the shock for his fans when they came across a not-very-sweet video of him. A young fan's selfie request denied by Riteish Deshmukh,

Selfie request: Denied

At the recent premiere of Genelia's Sitaare Zameen Par, paparazzi caught Riteish on video as he took his wife by the hand and guided her to the screening hall, navigating through a crowd of fans. In between all this, a young boy approached the couple and pulled out his phone for a selfie with them. Riteish promptly pushed the boy's hand down, denying him a picture. The actors walked away, and the boy was seen looking sad about what had happened.

Fans are disappointed

As the video made its way online, people left thousands of comments, expressing disappointment at Riteish's rude attitude.

“First time mujhe Ritesh ka attitude pasand nhi aaya (For the first time, I did not appreciate Riteish's attitude),” wrote a person. “Not expected from Ritesh very wrong attitude sorry unfollow you now,” said another.

A person even tagged Riteish in their message and wrote, “Imagine his parents would have sent him to you for a pic and politely he came and tried to take a selfie, wat was wrong in that? Stay humble bhai and you will lose nothing out of it.”

“That was incredibly rude. Are these your true colours? Your facial expressions and attitude say a lot—and not in a good way. I expected a grown man to show more self-control and maturity. It wouldn't hurt to stay grounded and respectful,” read another message.

Another person felt bad for the boy. “His face looks like he is crying on the spot,” they wrote.

A few people even brought up Riteish's last movie, Housefull 5 and how he should not have such starry airs after delivering a film like that. “Proud moment after the success of Masterpiece - HOUSEFULL 5,” wrote one. “Housefull jaise movie banake aisa attitude hai bhai (Such attitude after a movie like Housefull 5),” wrote another.

Riteish was last seen in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and several others. Genelia's Sitaare Zameen Par released this Friday and stars her opposite Aamir Khan.