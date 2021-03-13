Taapsee Pannu shares pic of Anurag Kashyap editing Dobaaraa, jokes how he is 'in a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a picture director Anurag Kashyap, deeply engrossed in editing their film, Dobaaraa. She mentioned how he was in a great hurry to complete the film.
In the picture she shared, Anurag is seeing sitting with his back to the camera and looking into a monitor. He has headphones on. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Inko film banaane ki bohot jaldi hai. Lage haath edit bhi tayaar hai (he is in a hurry to complete the film, even the edit is ready) #Dobaaraa @anuragkashyap10." The film is currently being shot.
On February 22, Taapsee had shared a picture of them together to announce the commencement of the shoot. She had written: "My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated.... Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell... @anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa."
Taapsee has been shooting back-to-back. Towards the latter part of last year, when permission to shoot was granted to film projects, she first completed the shoot of her film Rashmi Rocket and then, wrapped up the shoot of her film, Looop Lapeta.
Anurag and Taapsee were in news earlier this month when the Income Tax Department began raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee and Anurag as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films, on March 3.
The searches, as part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.
Also read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'
Anurag had announced his return to the film set of Dobaaraa after the raids with a photo featuring Taapsee and had written: "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters .."
Taapsee had tweeted about the raids in a three-part tweet series and said: "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister Folded hands P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?
- As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it
- Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here
- Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a sweet picture with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned
- Actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a two-line poetry about simplicity. He also spoke about heartbreak while replying to a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina song Parinda: Fans are floored by Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired roar
- Fans were floored by singer Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired vocals in Parinda, the first song from the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic starring Parineeti Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox