Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
Taapsee Pannu shares pic of Anurag Kashyap editing Dobaaraa, jokes how he is 'in a hurry to complete the film'

  • Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a picture director Anurag Kashyap, deeply engrossed in editing their film, Dobaaraa. She mentioned how he was in a great hurry to complete the film.

In the picture she shared, Anurag is seeing sitting with his back to the camera and looking into a monitor. He has headphones on. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Inko film banaane ki bohot jaldi hai. Lage haath edit bhi tayaar hai (he is in a hurry to complete the film, even the edit is ready) #Dobaaraa @anuragkashyap10." The film is currently being shot.

Taapsee and Anurag have worked together on Manmarziyaan before.
On February 22, Taapsee had shared a picture of them together to announce the commencement of the shoot. She had written: "My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated.... Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell... @anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa."

Taapsee has been shooting back-to-back. Towards the latter part of last year, when permission to shoot was granted to film projects, she first completed the shoot of her film Rashmi Rocket and then, wrapped up the shoot of her film, Looop Lapeta.

Anurag and Taapsee were in news earlier this month when the Income Tax Department began raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee and Anurag as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films, on March 3.

The searches, as part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

Also read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

Anurag had announced his return to the film set of Dobaaraa after the raids with a photo featuring Taapsee and had written: "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters .."

Taapsee had tweeted about the raids in a three-part tweet series and said: "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister Folded hands P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

(With PTI inputs)


