Taapsee Pannu shares pic with Abhishek Banerjee from Rashmi Rocket sets, asks him to cast her in movie
Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with Paatal Lok star Abhishek Banerjee. The two will be seen together in upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.
Sharing the photo from shoot location in Bhuj, Taapsee introduced Abhishek's character in the movie. The picture showed Taapsee and Abhishek sharing a light moment on sets. She is seen in a blue and pink plaid shirt while he is seen in a navy shirt and black pants.
Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, "Coz Rashmi had to take support of that shoulder at some point ! But don’t go by the happiness quotient of this picture coz this is purely a BTS moment. Otherwise, I don’t think Eeshit amuses Rashmi ever !P.S- ab toh kisi picture mein cast kar le yaar @nowitsabhi ab toh tune live audition dekh liya hai mera," she wrote. The film is currently in its final shoot schedule.
Earlier in the week, Taapsee had shared a picture from her flight from Mumbai to Bhuj with Abhishek and Priyanshu Painyuli. She captioned it, "Traveling partners for the day. Beech me nikaal denge inko plane se (they will be shown the exit midway)."
Abhishek reacted to the same post on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Humne poore paise bhare hai (we have paid for the ticket)." Priyanshu commented on the same, "Raastey mein rukenge hum chai thepla ke liye (we will stop over for some tea and theplas) - heading to Bhuj for last schedule of Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee has also recently introduced Supriya Pathak's character from the movie, who plays her mother. Taking to Instagram Stories, Taapsee wrote: “Maa Ke haath = Best champi ever. Presenting the first look of #supriyapathak from #rashmirocket on her birthday Happy birthday our very own Hansa!!!!”
Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana. It stars Taapsee in the titular role of an athlete from a small town.
