Taimur Ali Khan poses inside cardboard box in unseen pic, fans can't get over his 'lovely eyes'; Riddhima Kapoor reacts

Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted with mom Kareena Kapoor and younger brother Jehangir Ali Khan in Mumbai as they attended the birthday of filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar. On Thursday, Taimur's aunt, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her nephew. In the unseen picture, Taimur wore a blue T-shirt and black track pants, and was seen lying down inside a brown cardboard box. Fans could not get enough of his ‘lovely eyes’. Also read: AbRam Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and others attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party

Sharing Taimur Ali Khan's photo in an Instagram post, Saba wrote, "Sometimes... you need to look at life through a different perspective. Change the angle, give it another look! You many find a new solution to the problem." Taimur looked straight into the camera in the photo, presumingly taken during play time.

Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Saba's latest post, while Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'liked' Taimur's photo. A comment read, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another one read, “His attitude is always on point.” A fan also wrote, 'My God!! Taimur has got lovely eyes." Another person commented, “Chotey nawab (little prince)…”

Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of Taimur on Instagram.

Saba, who is a jewellery designer, often shares cute pictures of her nephews Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. Recently, Saba had shared pictures of Jeh and Taimur on an airplane with their parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena. Earlier, she had shared pictures of the brothers, and wrote in her Instagram caption, "Can you tell me what the age gap between my munchkins is? (No cheating) twinning at the same age!" In one of the photos, Jeh wore a black woollen cap with a black jacket and matching black boots. In the other throwback photo she posted, Taimur posed as he climbed a tree.

Jehangir will be turning two on February 21. His elder brother Taimur turned six in December last year. On Wednesday, ahead of his kids Yash and Roohi's sixth birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party for them, which was attended by Taimur, Jeh, Kareena and many other celebs and star kids. Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were also spotted at the bash with daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan, among others, also attended the party.

