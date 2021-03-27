Take a tour of Priyanka Chopra's 'stunning' Indian restaurant Sona, watch new video here

Priyanka Chopra's new Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona, is 'open for business'. On Friday, a video was shared on the restaurant's official Instagram account, giving fans and patrons a tour of the establishment.

The post was captioned, "Welcome New York!⁠⁠ SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City." The timelapse video begins at the doors, and proceeds to take the viewer around the restaurant, giving glimpses of its dining room, the bar, and a private area in the back.

Priyanka called it 'stunning' in the comments section. 'Gorgeous', and 'really pretty' were some other adjectives that people dropped. "This is exactly what we’ve been missing in New York!" another person commented.

On Friday, Priyanka had expressed sadness at not being present at the restaurant's grand opening. The actor is filming in London, and has been stationed in the UK for several weeks. “I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime," she'd written in a social media post.

She also revealed that it was her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, who came up with the name Sona. She wrote, "This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!⁠⁠"

Earlier this week, several guests such as Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, actor Michael Park, and many others visited the restaurant and shared pictures.

