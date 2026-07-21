Bollywood actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta and Akasa Singh have joined students in their protest. The actors posted pictures and videos from the movement on their social media, urging others to also speak out against what’s happening. Gurfateh even asked people to talk about the protest as if it were Dhurandhar 3. (Also Read: Hanumankind protests with students at Chalo Sansad march in Delhi; comments on post criticising Diljit Dosanjh. Watch)

Gurfateh Pirzada asks the country to wake up

Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta join students at their protest.

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On Monday, when students took to the streets of New Delhi to protest, Gurfateh wrote on his Instagram, “Jaago desh, jaago. Ek baar phir kranti aayi hai. (Indian flag and fist emojis).” (Wake up, country, wake up. Once again, the revolution is here.) On his stories, he amplified stories from the protest, noting how this is more than just the Cockroach Janata Party or Sonam Wangchuk now.

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{{^usCountry}} “Honestly there's only one right side. And YOU should be talking about it like it's Dhurandhar 3,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. On Monday, he posted pictures and videos from Shivaji Park, Mumbai, of the crowd that showed up for the protest. In one of the pictures, he revealed that Pratibha Ranta was also there, as was singer Akasa Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Honestly there's only one right side. And YOU should be talking about it like it's Dhurandhar 3,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. On Monday, he posted pictures and videos from Shivaji Park, Mumbai, of the crowd that showed up for the protest. In one of the pictures, he revealed that Pratibha Ranta was also there, as was singer Akasa Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada posted from the Mumbai protest.

Pratibha Ranta urges people to speak up

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Pratibha also posted pictures and videos of the Mumbai protest on her Instagram Stories. One video shows the students speaking as some wave the Indian Constitution. “Ab nahi toh kab! (If not now, then when!) Break the silence. Step out. Speak up,” she wrote in a post. She also reposted monochrome pictures Gurfateh had posted of them both and Akasa at the protest.

Protests sparked in Delhi reach other cities

This is the second day of protests in Mumbai and several other cities, which were kicked off in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar, moving to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session. Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was whisked off by the police on Saturday.

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According to the PTI, Police detained several protesters in central Mumbai on Monday as they gathered at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of B. R. Ambedkar, to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Sansad Chalo march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Protests were also staged at multiple locations in the city demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At Shivaji Park, demonstrations were held near Chaityabhoomi. A protester said some of them were arrested even before reaching the site.