Tamannaah Bhatia shines in celestial blue lehenga in new video, talks about her ‘sexy’ bridal look. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a beautiful lehenga by Gaurav Gupta, which left fans awestruck. On Monday, the fashion designer took to Instagram to share a video of Tamannaah dressed in a bridal avatar. The actor, who is dating Vijay Varma, showcased the designer's celestial blue lehenga paired with a sculpted blouse and embellished cape. Also read: Vijay Varma on when he will marry Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her blue lehenga in a new video.

Tamannaah Bhatia decks up a bride

"She is giving a very princess vibe in this... it is innately sexy," Gaurav said in the video posted to his official Instagram account as part of his series, The Bride Side season 3. At one point, Tamannaah said about her outfit, "Listen, Gaurav's clothes are all very sexy... this (her outfit) is a very good balance of traditional and contemporary. I think that's why it works so beautifully and effortlessly." The actor wore a statement diamond and ruby necklace with the lehenga.

Reactions to Tamannaah's bridal look

A fan went gaga over the actor's look, writing, "Marvelous, mind-blowing, beautiful, charming, fantastic, excellent, absolutely gorgeous, fabulous extraordinary, glorious, graceful, plus so much more, more and more." Another commented, "The most beautiful Tamannaah." A third wrote, "Angel Tamannaah."

Upcoming projects

Recently, on Maha Shivratri 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Odela 2 unveiled the first look poster of Tamannaah. Taking to Instagram, the actor also shared the first look poster with the caption, "First look Odela 2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri." In the poster, the actor could be seen dressed like a Sadhu with thick strands of hair, holding a sacred stick in one hand and damru in the other hand.

The film Odela 2, a sequel to the OTT film Odela Railway Station, is directed by Ashok Teja. Odela 2 also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.

Recently, Tamannaah completed 19 years in the film industry. Apart from Odela 2, she has Vedaa with John Abraham and the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 in her kitty.

