Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as ‘the star of an era’ Jayshree as she joins Siddhant Chaturvedi in V Shantaram biopic

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to essay the titular role in the biopic of legendary filmmaker V.Shantaram. The makers recently revealed the first look poster, which wooed the fans. Now, the makers have shared another update about Tamannaah Bhatia’s look from the movie. Tamannaah Bhatia's first look poster from V. Shantaram's biopic revealed.

Tamannaah Bhatia's first look from V.Shantaram's biopic

On Tuesday, Camera Take Films took to Instagram and shared the first look poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from the biopic of V. Shantaram. The actor is all set to essay the role of the accomplished actor, Jayshree, known for her movies like Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala and more. She was also the second wife of V. Shantaram.

The poster shows Tamannaah Bhatia looking ethereal in a pink Nauvari saree, giving a touch of the vintage era. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Jayashree - The star of an era, The strength behind a legacy, A chapter returning to history.”

Kajal Aggarwal hyped Tamannaah up, commenting, “Beauty”, Surbhi Jyoti also commented, “beautiful.” Fans also showered love. One of them commented, “Wow, Tamannaah is finally doing good cinema.” Another commented, “Omg, so excited.”

Talking about playing Jayshree in the biopic, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal. Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree.”

About V. Shantaram biopic

The film is a historical biographical drama that honours the life, and cinematic uprising sparked by one of India’s most visionary storytellers, V. Shantaram. The film traces his journey from the silent era to his emergence as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

Presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production V. Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Despande.