Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer debunks 3 common gym myths: ‘If you don’t sweat…'

You may be regular to your gym but still not see tangible results? Then you may be falling for some myths. So if you don't want to be held back from achieving the desired fitness goals, you need to be aware of what you may be doing wrong at the gym. Debunking the most widespread gym misconception, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Tamannah Bhatia. Find out the gym mistakes you might be making, as shared by the celebrity trainer. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Myth 1:

The first myth that the trainer called out was that you need to stop associating sweat with fat loss. He shared the myth, “If you don't sweat in the gym, you are not losing fat.” It's a common misconception that being drenched at the gym from the workout means you are burning a lot of fat. But that's from truth.

The trainer dispelled it, sharing examples to show how unrealistic the myth sounds: “In this case, swimmers would be fat, and you could never lose fat in the winter.” Instead, he urged to focus on efforts, putting in the work and progressively the body will begin to improve and show changes.

Myth 2:

The second myth that Siddhartha shed light on was that you need to keep changing your workouts every week to see results. Many may assume that trying various workouts will lead to quicker results, but that's not how it works. The fitness trainer called it incorrect.

He said, “ You actually have to stick to similar movements every week so that you can do something like a progressive overload, basically either increase reps or sets to actually see results.”

Myth 3:

The last myth, which Siddhartha addressed, is the idea that light weights are for toning while heavy weights are for building muscle. But it is not entirely correct. He explained, “toning up happens when fat goes down, and muscle goes up, so light weights, heavy weights do not matter, as long as you are hitting 10 to 12 reps, you will see results.” So, in other words, the weight you use may not be as important as the actual consistency you put into your training.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.