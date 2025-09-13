Tamannaah says Karan Johar ‘champions people’ who aren’t from Bollywood amid nepotism debate: 'He’s warm, welcoming'

Actor Tamannaah has heaped praises on filmmaker Karan Johar saying that he even "champions people" who aren't from the industry. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah said Karan understand the "importance of making films with very strong female characters." Tamannaah has only good things to say about Karan Johar.

Tamannaah says Karan Johar champions outsiders

Tamannaah called Karan "extremely warm and welcoming". "As a person, I think he’s extremely warm and welcoming, and he champions people who’re from the industry and those who aren’t from the industry," she said.

Tamannaah says Karan has in-depth understanding of women

Tamannaah said that Karan has been consistently understanding women “for many, many years now.” “Maybe Karan has an in-depth understanding of women, but he isn’t validated enough for that. He’s a person who has consistently done that for many, many years now. Many a times, he has and continues to be the face of great causes while he enjoys being in this set-up of glamour and is his fun self. He’s a great example for how to take the responsibility of the industry that he belongs to, and he holds that very proudly."

Karan has time and again faced criticism on social media platforms for giving opportunities to "nepo-kids." On Koffee With Karan 5, actor Kangana Ranaut called him ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ and he has been facing flak since then. Recently, Karan got angry when an Instagram user called him “nepo kid ka daijaan (nanny for nepo kids).”

Karan responded, “Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up! Don't breed negativity sitting at home! Watch the work of the two kids! And do some work yourself)!!!!”

Tamannaah and Karan's next project

Tamannaah and Karan are collaborating on their upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner. It also stars Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. Do You Wanna Partner premiered on Prime Video on September 12.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project, the show is directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar.