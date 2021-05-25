Tanuj Virwani opens up about breakup with Akshara Haasan, says going public 'backfired'

Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani in an interview spoke about why he thinks his relationship with Akshara Haasan, the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, didn't work out.

The former couple reportedly dated for four years. Tanuj, the son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, said that going public with his relationship with Akshara perhaps 'backfired'.

He told a leading daily, "I had met Aksharaa on an outdoor shoot in Kullu Manali, when she had accompanied her mother, actress Sarikaji.” He added, “I think one of the things that went wrong for us was being open about our relationship in public. We had no qualms about discussing our relationship openly. We believed in being honest about it, which eventually backfired. Now, I have realised that we should not talk about our private lives and only let our work speak for us."

In an earlier interview with the same publication, Tanuj had said that him and Akshara remained friends after they split up, but things got awkward when private pictures of her were leaked. He said that he felt let-down by her because she didn't clamp down on speculation that he was behind the leak.

He said, “A lot of things started coming out in papers, things got awkward between us and we stopped talking. She may have had her reasons for that. But I was disappointed with her. She did not stand up for me publicly. She didn’t say ‘I did it’ but she didn’t say ‘I didn’t do it’ either. That one statement from her would have made it all go away for me. Work had kicked on full-swing and I was very worried whether consequently my work would suffer; it was a very stressful time for me."

