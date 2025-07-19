Tanvi The Great box office collection day 1: Anupam Kher's directorial struggles, opens at only 40 lakh

Tanvi The Great box office collection day 1: The film, Anupam Kher's directorial after over two decades, didn't perform well at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than half a crore on Friday. Tanvi The Great, which marks the Bollywood debut of actor Shubhangi Dutt, highlights autism and the Indian Army. Tanvi The Great box office collection day 1: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt in a still from the film.

Tanvi The Great box office

The film earned only ₹40 lakh on day one of its release as per early estimates. Tanvi The Great had an overall 14.41% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film also stars Anupam, Nasser, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and British actor Iain Glen. It has garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

Tanvi The Great Hindustan Times review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Tanvi The Great is a film powered by heartfelt performances and an emotional core rooted in family, resilience, and purpose. But as it shifts into high gear, it loses some of the grounding that made it special. Despite the uneven execution, it deserves credit for its intent — and for giving us a protagonist whose quiet courage lingers, even when the story does not."

More about Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great follows the story of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi), who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam). Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's (Karan) service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, Tanvi The Great has been distributed globally by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. The film released in cinemas worldwide on July 18.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.