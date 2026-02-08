Tara Sutaria says she has learnt to protect her mental peace amid rumours, negativity: 'As long as I know the truth...'

Lately, actor Tara Sutaria has been in the news more for her personal life than for her work. The actor was dating Veer Pahariya, fellow Bollywood star. Just as the two never confirmed their relationship, the news of their breakup was also speculative. While Tara stopped short of addressing the rumours and buzz around her life in a new interview, she did talk about finding mental peace and protecting it from all the negativity around. Tara Sutaria is awaiting the release of her film Toxic.

Tara Sutaria opens up on mental peace In a new interview with Elle India, Tara spoke about her career and balancing her personal life with a public image, saying that over the years, she has ‘learned how to protect my peace’. Elaborating, Tara said, “I’ve always believed success is internal. Peace of mind, a handful of people who love you, knowing yourself, that’s always been the goal….I’ve chosen my values over work, multiple times. But I would rather lose a film than lose myself.”

Tara admitted that being an actor, one is subject to all sorts of speculation, both about personal and work lives, but maintained that she has never felt the urge to set the record straight. “As long as I know the truth, and the people closest to me do, that’s enough,” the actor added.

Tara and Veer Pahariya's relationship timeline Tara and Veer began dating in 2025 as they were frequently spotted in public together. The actor recently spoke about online bullies after they were trolled over her appearance with singer AP Dhillon on stage at one of his concerts. As memes criticised Tara dancing with AP on stage, Tara chalked it out to a paid PR campaign against her. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "P.S - False narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.” Reacting to the post, AP Dhillon wrote, "Queen." Veer said, "Unreal (red heart and fire emojis)."

However, days after this, rumours claimed that Tara and Veer have split. The two actors have not spoken up on this rumoured development yet.