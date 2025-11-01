Thamma box office collection day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika's film beats Dragon's lifetime haul

Thamma box office collection day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s horror comedy Thamma has continued to win hearts, enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film managed to stay steady on its 12th day despite facing tough competition from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic. Thamma box office collection day 12: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film.

Thamma box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Thamma collected ₹3 crore on its second Friday and ₹4.6 crore on its second Saturday, taking its domestic total to ₹116 crore. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film Munjya ( ₹101.6 crore) and even overtaken Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, which earned ₹101.34 crore (India net).

In addition to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the film also faced strong competition from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, which earned ₹10.34 crore on its opening day. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film emerged as the biggest opener for a re-release in India.

About Thamma

The romantic horror comedy is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film follows the story of a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, transforms into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Faisal Malik, Alexx O’Nell and others in key roles.

Thamma, the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics, with many praising the cast’s performances and the impressive VFX.

Speaking about the film’s success, Ayushmann said, “The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is the result of the collective prayers of the young and the old present here. Ayushmaan bhavah… that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said Ayushmaan bhavah in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel, had blessed me.”