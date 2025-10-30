Thamma box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film stays steady, makes 108 crore

Thamma box office collection day 10: Aditya Sarpotdar’s Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma was released in theatres on October 21 for Diwali. The fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has since performed well, collecting over ₹100 crore in India alone. Thamma box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

Thamma box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Thamma made an estimated ₹3.25 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its total domestic haul so far to ₹108.25 crore. The film had an opening of ₹24 crore, collecting ₹55.6 crore in three days and ₹95.6 crore by its seventh day. The film performed well on Tuesday, earning ₹5.75 crore, but saw a dip on Wednesday with a collection of ₹3.65 crore. The film has already outperformed other films in the franchise, but Stree 2’s 597.99 crore domestic haul seems ambitious to beat.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thamma’s success

Ayushmann spoke to ANI about the success of Thamma and said, “I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation...For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well.” He added, “As an actor, I found the script exciting. Whatever is happening now is like a cherry on the top.” He also spoke about the next film in the line-up, Bhediya 2, and said, “I'm excited to see how different characters from this universe will merge and clash in upcoming films.”

About Thamma

Thamma is created under the Maddock Films banner and follows the films Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024) and Stree 2 (2024). It tells the story of a journalist named Alok (Ayushmann), who chances upon a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika) in the woods. She introduces him to the world of betal (vampiric creatures). After Thamma, the universe will expand with Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Shakti Shalini, featuring Aneet Padda.