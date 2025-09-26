Thamma trailer reaction: Reddit slams Ayushmann’s film for ‘copy-pasting’ memes but Varun Dhawan’s cameo steals the show

After the success of Stree 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, Thamma. The much-anticipated trailer finally dropped today (26 September). However, the internet has been buzzing with disappointment, calling the trailer “underwhelming”. Internet not very happy with Maddock's Thamma trailer.

The trailer showed Ayushmann Khurrana leaping from one building to another, struggling to balance his ambitions and love life as he turns into a vampire. He engages in a battle with a thousand-year-old vampire, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while also dealing with his father, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who believes his son is a “shaitaan” after spotting his vampire teeth. Fans who were thrilled by the teaser now appear disappointed, as their expectations seem to have been shattered.

Internet criticises Thamma trailer

A Reddit user shared the trailer on the platform, where fans expressed their dismay. One comment read: “Instagram reels se saare jokes uthaye hai (They’ve picked all the jokes from Instagram reels).” Another wrote: “This was quite underwhelming ngl. The humour and the setting feel similar to every other Maddock movie. When they first announced this, I was expecting Ayushmann to play Dracula. I can imagine him as a cranky Dracula who wakes up after a long sleep and tries to fit into the modern world. That would have been so much better.”

Other reactions included: “The jokes feel repetitive… a seen-before feeling, not fresh.” Another fan said: “Again the same middle-class family comedy. I genuinely thought there would be a passionate love story… but 90% is cringe.” One more comment read: “Same lame jokes.”

Several internet users also criticised the makers for reusing the same template as other Maddock films. One remarked: “Why did they copy-paste the Bhediya template? They could have tried something different.” Another wrote: “The trailer is not at all exciting.” Someone else said: “I didn’t even smile once. Very underwhelming.”

However, what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was Varun Dhawan’s powerful cameo as Bhediya. A fan shared a screengrab on X and wrote: “Waohhh, what an upgrade! #VarunDhawan #Bhediya #ThammaTrailer.” Another added: “VARUN DHAWAN AS WEREWOLF — can’t wait for Bhediya vs Vampire.” A third fan commented: “VARUN DHAWAN AS WEREWOLF!! Show-stealing moment… can’t wait for this face-off.”

About Thamma

Touted as a “bloody love story”, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who also helmed the 2024 hit Munjya. Maddock’s horror-comedy universe began in 2018 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree. Its success was followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Now, Thamma is set for a festive Diwali release on 21 October.