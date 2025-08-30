Accused arrested after crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 assaulted

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film was allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some local residents, prompting police to register an FIR and arrest the main accused. Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked.

The incident took place during the shooting of the film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents. An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28 after a complaint by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari, police said.

The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested, police said.