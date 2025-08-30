Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Accused arrested after crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 assaulted

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 07:05 am IST

The incident took place during the shooting of the film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27.

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film was allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some local residents, prompting police to register an FIR and arrest the main accused.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked.
Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked.

The incident took place during the shooting of the film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents. An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28 after a complaint by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari, police said.

The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Accused arrested after crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 assaulted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On