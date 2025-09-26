Thamma trailer: Vampire Ayushmann Khurrana fights Nawazuddin Siddiqui for love Rashmika Mandanna in horror-comedy

Ever since Maddock Films announced their upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-anticipated glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thamma trailer released.

Thamma trailer

On Friday, the makers of Thamma released an intriguing and humorous trailer featuring Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin. It begins with a voice telling Nawazuddin, “tum betaal ho aur tumhe prithvi aur insaanon ki raksha ke liye banaya hai (You are a vampire, and you have been created to protect the Earth and humankind).” However, Nawaz’s vampire turns out to be a rebel who chooses to create more like him and feast on human blood. Enter Ayushmann Khurrana, an ordinary man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. To save Rashmika and humanity, he takes on a battle against Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The trailer also teases Varun Dhawan’s return as Bhediya and a sizzling cameo by Nora Fatehi. Paresh Rawal, playing Ayushmann’s father, steals the show with his impeccable humour.

Fans are thrilled with the trailer. One wrote, “They nailed it… This Diwali, celebrate the bloody love story.” Another commented, “Finally Varun in werewolf look.” A fan remarked, “This trailer looks like a perfect mix of horror, comedy & madness.” Another added, “The only universe with no bad films and no bad songs.” One simply called it, “Thammakedar.” Another excited fan wrote, “Nora Fatehi is finally back.” Another commented, “Can't wait for this epic.”

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (2024). Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story and is set to release in cinemas this Diwali, on 21 October 2025.