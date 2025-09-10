Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Vivek Agnihotri film dips further, earns less than 1 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 10:18 pm IST

The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: The film, highlighting historical narratives of Hindu massacres has sparked debates over freedom of expression.

The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: The Bengal Files, the latest and final instalment in Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial Files trilogy, has shown a mixed box office trajectory in its first week. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the film earned an estimated 88 lakhs, bringing its total India net collection to 9.82 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Simrat Kaur in a still from the Vivek Agnihotri film.
The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Simrat Kaur in a still from the Vivek Agnihotri film.

The Bengal Files 6-day collection breakdown

The film opened decently with 1.75 crore on Friday and gained slight momentum over the weekend, collecting 2.25 crore on Saturday (a 28.57% jump) and 2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). However, the weekday trend was less promising. Monday's collection dropped to 1.15 crore (a 58.18% decline), followed by a slight recovery on Tuesday with 1.35 crore. The Wednesday dip to 88 lakhs reflects a slowing midweek performance.

Which city watched the film the most?

Occupancy figures reveal Chennai as the strongest-performing city with 41% average occupancy, thanks to robust evening shows (54%). Bengaluru followed with 28%, while Mumbai (15.67%), NCR (16.33%), and Pune (16.67%) recorded average turnout. Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad remained on the lower end, with overall occupancy peaking in the afternoon and evening, and no night shows reported.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The film claims to uncover the alleged massacre of Hindus in post-Partition West Bengal, a subject the filmmakers argue has been sidelined in historical narratives. The film features a powerful cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, to name a few.

Since its release, controversy has surrounded the film, particularly in West Bengal, where many multiplexes reportedly declined to screen it, citing security threats. In response, co-producer and actor Pallavi Joshi penned an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging intervention to protect freedom of expression.

