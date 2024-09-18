The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor film dips further, earns 75 lakh

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 5: After a decent earning in the first three days of its release, the film is witnessing a dip in its collections now. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned just over ₹6.5 crore nett in India so far. The film, helmed by Hansal Mehta, hit the theatres on Friday. (Also Read | The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's restrained act powers slow-paced thriller that might test your patience) The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 5: Kareena Kapoor in a still from the film.

The Buckingham Murders India box office

The film earned ₹1.15 crore nett [Hindi: ₹70 lakh; Hinglish: ₹45 lakh] on day one and ₹1.95 crore [Hindi: ₹1.2 crore; Hinglish: ₹75 lakh] on day two. On day three, it collected ₹2.15 crore [Hindi: ₹1.35 crore; Hinglish: ₹8 lakh] and on day four ₹80 lakh [Hindi: ₹45 lakh; Hinglish: ₹35 lakh].

On day five, the film earned ₹75 lakh nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, it has collected roughly ₹6.80 crore. The Buckingham Murders had an overall 11.15 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

The Buckingham Murders review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Kareena is the heartbeat of this film. Roughly 20 minutes in, you forget this is the same person who pulled off a constantly yapping Geet in Jab We Met so well, or a money-minded air hostess in her recent flick Crew. Kareena has the right amount of pain and anger, barring that scene where she screams out of frustration. It feels… like a tick on the list of 'Things a Frustrated Mother Has To Do In Every Film’. When things are subtle, like holding back her tears right until the end, they are impactful."

Kareena spoke about the film

As the movie hit the theatres, Kareena took to Instagram and said she felt proud of her "choices". "As an actor, it's the choices one makes...And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds," she wrote. The actor also shared BTS pictures from the sets.

About The Buckingham Murders

The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Set in the UK, the film revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena’s production debut. The Buckingham Murders is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.