The Buckingham Murders OTT release: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller
The Buckingham Murders OTT release: After the theatrical run, Kareena Kapoor's production debut is now all set to kick-start its digital journey.
The Buckingham Murders OTT release: After the theatrical run, the Kareena Kapoor-starrer is now all set to kick-start its digital journey. The film will be released on Netflix on November 8. (Also Read – Jab Poo met Tina: Karan Johar captures the cute bond between Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Watch)
Netflix India shares release announcement
Sharing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and wrote, “Here's a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November.” The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13.
The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It's directed by Hansal Mehta.
Inspired by Mare of Easttown
Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. "I love Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.