The Buckingham Murders OTT release: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller

Netflix India shares release announcement

Sharing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and wrote, “Here's a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November.” The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13.

The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It's directed by Hansal Mehta.

Inspired by Mare of Easttown

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. "I love Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.