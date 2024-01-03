The Bull: Here's what Salman Khan's new film with Karan Johar is about

Some details of Salman Khan's new collaboration with Karan Johar have surfaced. Titled The Bull, the shoot was kicked off with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29. The film will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, and directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame. (Also Read: Karan Johar hints at reuniting with Salman Khan on his birthday: ‘25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell’) Karan Johar and Salman Khan are all set to collaborate soon

Plot details

As per a press note, Salman will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will essay a paramilitary officer in the movie and begin filming in February.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus, wherein the Indian armed forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

The press note also states that Salman is training for 3.5 hours every day to crack the physicality of the part.

Karan's note to Salman

Karan Johar wished Salman on his 58th birthday on December 27, 2023. Karan took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note with a throwback picture of Salman from his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

He wrote, “25 years ago, I was at a party lost and confused. A massive movie star came up to me and asked me why I was standing by a corner. I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected. The superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him."

“I am deeply grateful to Alvira (Khan) and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always. Also, 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that," Karan added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.