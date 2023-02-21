The Kashmir Files wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. See complete winners list

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards were announced on Monday with The Kashmir Files winning the Best Film award and Anupam Kher taking the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the film. Alia Bhatt not just received her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but also received husband Ranbir Kapoor's Best Actor award for Brahmastra on his behalf. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares her own list of award winners before ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone ka haq'

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. Varun Dhawan too won the Critics Best Actor award for his film Bhediya. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa won the Television Series of The Year award at the festival.

Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden saree and was seen bonding with Alia, who was in a white saree. The two exchanged hugs and kisses and posed together for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Hariharan won an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry’.

Here are the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment over star kids taking away major awards and shared her own list of ‘deserving’ winners. She also claimed that the ‘nepo mafia' sabotages careers of self made people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON