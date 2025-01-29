The Mehta Boys trailer: Boman Irani's directorial debut shows turbulent father-son relationship. Watch

The Mehta Boys trailer: After 23 years of being an actor, Boman Irani has now donned the director's hat. He has helmed The Mehta Boys, a slice-of-life relationship drama that tells the story of a strained father-son relationship as they are forced to spend 48 hours together, leading to a tumultuous yet transformative journey. While he takes on the double duty of playing the father, Avinash Tiwary essays his son. (Also Read – Avinash Tiwary: 'It took me 15 years to get my first opportunity in a film; I relate to resilience' | Exclusive) The Mehta Boys trailer: Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary play father-son.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer shows Avinash's character bringing his elderly father to his home for the first time for a limited period of stay together. Boman's character isn't quite impressed with the minor inconveniences of the arrangement, including the flat being on the top floor of the building, including one floor of trekking the stairs, because his son enjoys the view from there.

Their volatile relationship goes from arguing who gets to sleep on the bed and who on the sofa to the father pulling the speed break to stop his son from driving the car on a rainy day post a heated argument. When an exasperated son asks his girlfriend, “Is he a man or a child,” she responds matter-of-factly, “He's your father, you're the child." The trailer ends with Boman's character extending a hesitant handshake to his son at the airport.

About The Mehta Boys

Boman has co-written the film with Academy Award-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris. "The intricate bond between a parent and a child has always intrigued me, and this story captures those raw and deeply human emotions," Boman said in a statement. The film also stars Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup.

The movie has already garnered critical acclaim on the festival circuit. It had its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024, where it won the Best Feature Film Award.

The Mehta Boys is produced by Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. It'll release on Prime Video India on February 7.