The Sabarmati Report OTT release date: When and where to watch Vikrant Massey's controversial film

The Sabarmati Report OTT release: Dheeraj Sarna's controversial political drama from last year will soon be available for streaming. The film, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, released in cinemas on November 15, 2024. (Also Read – Vikrant Massey reveals PM Narendra Modi had tears in his eyes after watching The Sabarmati Report: 'Woh bhi bhavuk the') The Sabarmati Report OTT release date: Vikrant Massey plays the lead role in this controversial film.

When and where to watch

The Sabarmati Report will premiere online on Wednesday, November 9 on ZEE5. As per its synopsis, “The Sabarmati Report tells the intense story of Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey), a passionate journalist who digs into the shocking 2002 Godhra train burning in Gujarat. As he uncovers unsettling truths behind the tragedy that claimed so many lives, Samar stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful figures who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.”

“His investigation is silenced by Manika Rajpurohit (Riddhi Dogra), but years later, another reporter, Amrita Gill (Raashii Khanna), discovers his hidden report. Determined to expose the truth, she teams up with Samar’s old findings, and together they unravel a web of corruption and deceit. As they chase the truth, they face mounting threats, risking everything to bring the conspiracy to light,” it adds.

The Sabarmati Report courted controversy

While The Sabarmati Report was criticised by many quarters, it was declared tax-free by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in various states. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP top politicians also attended a screening of the film with the cast and crew. PM Modi even lauded the film for “bringing out the truth” on his X handle.

Days after the film's release, Vikrant Massey announced a long break from acting. While many speculated that it's a hint at early retirement for the 37-year-old actor, he later clarified that he's facing a burnout and wants to spend more time with family, including his newborn son Vardaan. Before his sabbatical, Vikrant will be seen in the romantic comedy Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan opposite debutante Shanaya Kapoor.

The Sabarmati Report is produced by Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobhaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and ZEE Studios.