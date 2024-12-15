Vikrant Massey reveals PM Narendra Modi had tears in his eyes after watching The Sabarmati Report: 'Woh bhi bhavuk the'

Vikrant says PM Modi got emotional after watching The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant said, "Unko film pasand aya, humara prayas acha laga. Uss film ki screening ke time jitna main bhavuk tha, shayad woh bhi uss time utne hi bhavuk the. Unki ankhe namm thi. Iss baat se tasalli hui ki sahi prayas tha humara jo humne logo tak vo baat pahuchaiye jo 22 saal pehle ghatna ghati thi (He loved the film and our efforts. Both of us were equally emotional at the screening of the film. His eyes were moist. I am happy that he loved our efforts)."

Vikrant says PM complimented him

The actor also said, "He liked my work a lot he told me. It's a compliment that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life. I will tell my grand children that the then honourable Prime Minister of the country knows me by my name and that he has seen my movie. He thinks I am a good actor."

Vikrant attended film's screening with PM Modi

Earlier this month, Vikrant attended the screening of The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi and called it the "highest point" of his career. The screening was held at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. It was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs. The cast of the film joined them as well.

After the screening, Vikrant had shared his experience with the media, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

PM Modi praised film

Earlier, PM Modi had praised the film for ‘revealing the truth’. In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The Sabarmati Report

The film is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.