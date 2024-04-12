Theatrical releases this week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Aavesham and more

This week’s cinema picks are bursting with colour and fun, perfect for the festive season of Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. From the auspicious commencement of Chaitra Navratri, the week also ushers in vibrant cultural celebrations across India. From the harvest festivals of Baisakhi, Vishu, and Ram Navami, there’s a spirit of renewal and festivity in the air, as well as the Bengali New Year and Tamil New Year. Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Check out all the movie you can catch at the cinema halls this weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fight deadliest psychopath in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Don’t miss the high-octane thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this Eid weekend, filled with laughs, thrills, and a battle for justice. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film throws together two mismatched soldiers, Bade Miyan (Akshay Kumar) and Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff), who must overcome their differences to complete a critical mission. These fighters are the best, but their clashing personalities threaten to derail everything.

With dangerous cargo and a villain threatening the nation (Prithviraj Sukumaran), Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan must set aside their egos and work together to save the day. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, it also boasts a stunning leading cast including Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Ronit Roy with a special cameo by Sonakshi Sinha.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan.

Maidaan is a captivating period sports drama that takes you to the golden age of Indian football. Join Ajay Devgn as he portrays the inspiring 10-year journey of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim in this intense sports drama. Directed by Amit Sharma, this movie is based on the true story of India’s greatest football coach, showcasing his true grit and unfathomable passion. The cast also includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is an emotional powerhouse that celebrates the fighting spirit and unwavering passion that defines Indian football. Buckle up for a thrilling three-hour ride as Coach Rahim’s unwavering resolve to propel India onto the world stage unfolds.

Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil in a still from Aavesham.

This Vishu, brace yourself for a cinematic thrill like no other with Aavesham! Join Fahadh Faasil as Ranga, a mysterious gangster ruling Bangalore’s streets. Directed by Jithu Madhavan (who was behind last year’s hit Romancham), this isn’t your typical Malayalam gangster tale. Aavesham blends action, laughs, and college drama into an electrifying ride.

The story begins with three teens coming to Bangalore for their engineering education and getting involved in a fight with seniors. Feeling beaten down, they seek revenge and end up crossing paths with Ranga. The events after meeting him take them through a journey. In addition to the stellar Fahadh Faasil, Aavesham stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Thangam Mohan, and Sreejith Nair. Sushin Shyam has composed the captivating music for the film, with evocative lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Varshangalkku Shesham

Ever wondered what happens to those childhood dreams you chase with your best friends? Director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s new film, Varshangalkku Shesham, narrates the tale of two friends across distinct epochs. Murali and Venu, originating from northern Kerala, serendipitously cross paths and forge a deep bond. The narrative follows their aspirations of achieving fame in their respective careers in the world of cinema, prompting their migration from Kerala to Kodambakkam, Chennai. Amidst their pursuit, they confront the unforgiving truths of the industry. As one ascends to stardom, the other grapples with adversity, straining their once-solid camaraderie.

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman, Neeta Pillai in pivotal roles, this Malayalam film promises a heart-warming exploration of friendship, ambition, and the echoes of the past.