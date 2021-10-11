Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday

Actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday and like every year, this year too his fans, friends and colleagues from the industry showered him with love. Continuing his tradition of greeting fans outside his residence, Amitabh was seen making an appearance in the morning, waving at fans gathered outside Jalsa in Mumbai.

Amitabh's co-stars took to social media and penned birthday wishes. Ajay Devgn tweeted a picture from the sets of MayDay and wrote, “Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji @amitabhbachchan.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, will be seen with Amitabh in MayDay. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful. you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you with smiling eyes have the most amazing year @SrBachchan.”

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the Kaun Banega Crorepati host on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday Amitabh sir! It’s a blessing to have witnessed your spectacular performances…Thank you for inspiring us.” Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan.”

Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/GSibCimsh9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2021

Sunil Shetty tweeted, “All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan." Manoj Bajpayee said, “A very happy birthday to you Sir @SrBachchan whose works in 70s gave strength to me to chase my dreams of becoming an actor!! May you always stay healthy and peaceful!! No one is like you Sir!!!”

Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan also shared a heart-warming montage video featuring pictures of his father through the years. Along with the pictures, Abhishek has added notes in the video to convey the many roles that his father has played in his life. The note in the clips says, “A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father - Happy birthday.” Abhishek Bachchan further reiterated what his father means to him by adding a moving caption. He wrote, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.”

Tiger Shroff posted, "Happiness health and success always @SrBachchan sir, one year younger and stronger lots of love.” Shatrughan Sinha posted a series of throwback pictures and said, “Happy birthday to a very dear friend, national icon, one & the only one @SrBachchan a great, prosperous, healthy & joyous birthday. Long Live the favorite of the nation.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen in GoodBye with Amitabh, called the actor ‘papaji.’ and said, “You are truly the awesomest..Sparkles We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness.”

Ram Gopal Varma tagged Amitabh as ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Super human.’ “You will anyway live forever in the hearts of many many generations to come ..But physically also I think u will live forever and my logic is that for all the things u achieved , u have to be a SUPER HUMAN,” he tweeted.