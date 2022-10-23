This Diwali is extra special as my parents are here: Tisca Chopra

After being under various Covid-19 restrictions for nearly two years, this year’s Diwali is set to be extra special for most as people once again catch up with friends and extended families. But for Tisca Chopra, there is another reason to make the celebrations special. “This year is going to be extra special as my parents have just moved to Mumbai. So, this will be their first Diwali in their new home,” she tells us with excitement.

And like any of us, Chopra is also busy with preparations. Talking about what all keeps her occupied ahead of the festival, the Taare Zameen Par star says, “We are all pretty excited about doing up the house with lights and rangolis. We also intend to invite friends and family over for Diwali so that we can spend quality time together as well as enjoy the card party. Chopra says, she only has a few close friends at the party who mainly play for fun and not for high stakes. She adds, “Moreover, thinking of fun new gifts for friends is such a big part of Diwali for me. I I am also fond of making innovative packaging and sending personalised messages to near and dear ones.”

The actor also discusses some of her favourite festival memories. Recalling the good old days, she says. “Diwali always heralds winter and my birthday is almost always in the same week as the festival. Not only that, but there are always a lot of fun things going on at this time of year. We go somewhere nice to make the most of my daughter’s Diwali vacation. And this year is especially special for me because Dahan has received so much support from the audience,” she finishes up.