Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan film collects 12.43 crore, may be best Diwali opener

The advance booking for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3 is now running in two figures and there is high possibility the film will be the biggest Diwali opener in India. The advance booking collection for Tiger 3 for the opening day, November 12, stands at ₹12.43 crore, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. Also read: Salman Khan reacts to 6 am shows of Tiger 3, jokes ‘mujhse miss ho jayega’. Watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

Tiger 3 advance booking

As per the report, 4,62,327 tickets have already been sold for the first day of Tiger 3 release. This includes 4,35,913 tickets for the Hindi 2D version and 14,158 for the Telugu 2D version. The film will be released in Tamil as well for which 1957 tickets have already been sold. The craze for watching Tiger 3 in IMAX version is also high since 8203 tickets have already been booking for day one.

It is also being reported that Tiger 3 may not release in Oman and Kuwait and the reason behind this ban is possibly Katrina Kaif's towel scene in the film.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, who had earlier directed Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It will reportedly have cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

Why Tiger 3 is releasing on Diwali

Tiger 3 is the first big release on Diwali in several years. Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, YRF Distribution, told ANI about the unique strategy to release the film on Diwali. He said, “Whenever we take any decision in a Yash Raj film, we always think 'What effect will this bring on the total final business of the picture?'” He elaborated, “We have confidence in Salman Khan's stardom. Lakshmi Puja is a day when there are prayers at home. It is time people celebrate festivals with their family. No producer has released a movie on the day of Lakshmi Puja in the last 11 years. We think that there is some part of the population that would want to celebrate Diwali by watching Salman Khan's movie because this is the third part of Tiger movie. The advance booking is huge even on the year's weakest day for the film business.”

He further said, "It is the time after Lakshmi Puja. We have seen that a lot of people go to the night shows, so the 1 o'clock shows and 12:30 shows are programmed which are getting good sales. We feel that a little drop will be there in the evening when the majority of the people will be busy in the puja. They might come at night and watch the picture."

